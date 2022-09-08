Special court asks ED to reply to Sanjay Raut’s bail plea by September 16
The special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002) court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the bail plea filed by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, claiming that his arrest was a political vendetta after change of power in the state. The probe agency has got time till September 16 to file its reply.
The ED arrested Raut on July 31 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl (old row tenement) in Goregaon. It alleged that Pravin Raut was his front man from whom the tainted money was transferred to him.
Raut has claimed that the amount received by Pravin was not tainted money and since no tainted money was involved in the entire transaction, he could not be prosecuted on money-laundering charges. “If the money received by Pravin is not tainted money, then no predicate offence is made out against Raut and then even a single day of the custody of the present applicant will be illegal and unwarranted.”
The bail plea said, “The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police had conducted a forensic audit of the accounts of the company connected to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. It concluded that Pravin had not signed any agreements with the nine developers to whom the free sale component of the project was allegedly sold and no money was deposited in the bank accounts of Pravin out of the amount allegedly misappropriated from the project.”
The MP also alleged that the ED had booked Pravin in two cases - first was registered in 2019 connected to the PMC Bank fraud and the second is Patra Chawl redevelopment project. “It is stated that in the PMC Bank matter, the agency has claimed that ₹112 crore was received by Pravin as proceeds of crime derived from the bank fraud and in the same case, property of Pravin has also been attached. On the other hand, the agency in the present case claims that the ₹112 crore was received by Pravin as proceeds of crime from the sale of FSI in the Patra Chawl project.”
“The ED cannot be allowed to show the same amount as proceeds of crime in two different cases and take action against different people,” the bail application said.
About the allegation that Raut had received ₹1.06 crore, the bail plea claimed the money was accounted for. Bifurcating the funds, Raut is alleged to have received ₹55 lakh from Pravin’s wife. Raut called this a loan taken from her. He claimed that the loan was even mentioned in his affidavit filed for Rajya Sabha nomination. The loan had already been repaid from valid sources, he said.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
