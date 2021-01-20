Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief
Speculations were rife in the Delhi about the appointment of the Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole as new state unit chief of Maharashtra Congress, though party leadership has clarified that no official decision has yet been taken.
According to the reports, Patole’s appointment to head Maharashtra Congress had got the party’s top leadership’s nod. Along with Patole, Rajya Sabha’s member of Parliament (MP) Rajiv Satava and state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar are other top contenders for the post.
“There is no communication from the party leadership as yet, on this subject. I think there will be a formal discussion by the leadership with me if they decide to appoint me to head the state unit. The reports are baseless,” said Patole.
Party leaders in Delhi have said that no such official announcement has been made by the party. “The process of selecting state unit chief is yet to be completed. There would be a round of formal talks between top leaders from state and central leadership, before the decision,” a party leader in Delhi said.
The leader said that the Congress leadership will also have to take other two parties into confidence as Patole’s appointment will necessitate the election of a new speaker. He said in such a scenario, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party’s leadership will be formally informed about the decision. He also added that the formal announcement is expected to be done by the party in the next few days.
