Speeding car kills 70-year-old crossing Andheri-Kurla road

MUMBAI: A senior citizen trying to cross the road was killed after an allegedly speeding car hit him on the Andheri-Kurla Road on Friday. The accused driver rushed the senior citizen to the hospital and later fled. The Sahar police have registered a case on Saturday and are trying to identify the driver based on his car’s registration number. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Sadanand Babu Kundar. His daughter Jyoti Salian, 43, filed a complaint with the police. Salian stayed in Andheri East and Kundar stayed with his younger daughter in Kalyan. He had come to visit Salian on Friday. The two were on their way to the State Bank of India in Saki Naka. Kundar was walking ahead of her on the Andheri-Kurla Road and had reached Mahesh lunch home when the car hit him, throwing his body five to six feet away. Passersby forced the driver to rush him to the hospital, states the FIR.

The accused driver took Kundar and Salian to Paramount Hospital, where Kunar died during treatment. While Salian was engaged in a conversation with the doctor, the driver fled, said senior inspector Dhananjay Sonawane.

A case was registered at the Sahar Police Station on Saturday against the unidentified driver under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving on public road) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.