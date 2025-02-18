THANE: A woman was killed after a speeding car rammed into her on Monday near the Panvelkar Bhoomi Complex at Kharwai, Badlapur. Speeding car kills woman in Badlapur

The deceased, 59-year-old Mathura Rama Irle, was a resident of Kharwai. Police said she went out for a morning walk, staying along the left-side lane towards Badlapur station. Around 5.30am, a speeding car crashed into her near a petrol pump. Eyewitness accounts and nearby CCTV footage showed the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Mathura with great force. The impact was so severe that she died on the spot.

Mathura’s son, Navnath Irle, 32, filed a complaint against the driver, based on which the Badlapur East police have booked the driver under culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The driver, Mayur Subhash Ambavne, 35, a Badlapur East resident, was arrested shortly after the accident.

A police spokesperson stated, “We are investigating whether Ambavne was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.”

The local community has raised concerns over the increasing incidents of speeding and drunk driving in the area, urging for stricter traffic regulations to prevent such accidents. Hitesh Gangurde, a resident, said, “At night, many drivers speed recklessly, and most of them are intoxicated. The roads in this area are also poorly maintained, which makes the situation even worse and poses a greater risk to pedestrians. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred here, and we urge authorities to enforce stricter traffic rules to prevent further tragedies.”