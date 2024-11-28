MUMBAI: A Chembur resident and her 12-year-old son were killed on Wednesday morning after their scooter was hit by a speeding dumper in Nehru Nagar. The incident occurred when the mother was on the way to drop her son to school. The mother-son duo was seriously injured and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where both died during treatment. A case has been registered by the Nehru Nagar police against the dumper driver, who has been arrested. Speeding dumper kills woman, 12-year-old child in Nehru Nagar

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Kavita Singadia, 34, and her son Pravin, 12, were residents of Thakkar Bappa Colony, Ganesh Nagar, in Chembur. Kavita lived there with her husband Kaluram Singadia, 36, Pravin, her 10-year-old daughter and her in-laws. Her husband runs a small shoe-making unit in the colony.

Pravin was studying in Class 6 in an English-medium school in Nehru Nagar. Kavita would drop him to school every morning on her Activa scooter and pick him up in the afternoon.

The accident occurred around 7 am when Pravin and Kavita were on their way to his school. The speeding dumper (registration number MH47.BL.5296) was heading from Kurla Bridge towards the railway station, the same direction that the scooter was. It hit the scooter on the left side and Pravin and Kavita fell to the road, suffering severe head injuries, said senior inspector Ankush Khedkar from the Nehru Nagar police station.

In his statement to the police, Kaluram said that he got a call from his wife’s mobile number around 7.20 am from a police officer from Nehru Nagar police station, who informed him of the accident, which happened in front of Mahesh Hotel, S G Barve Marg.

“Both were seriously injured and were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were admitted to the emergency ward,” said Khedkar. “In about an hour, both died during the treatment, as they had suffered severe injuries to their heads and other vital body parts.”

The driver of the dumper, Rizwanurrahman Fazlurrahman, 32, a resident of Vashi Naka in Chembur, was taken into custody from the spot. He has been arrested in the case, added Khedkar.