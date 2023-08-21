Teen rams Merc into car on sea link; two injured

Mumbai: Two persons travelling in a car sustained injuries on Sunday after a speeding Mercedes, driven by a 19–year-old, rammed into their car on the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL). HT Image

The Worli police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver, Jay Bansode, a resident of Bhayander.

Jay was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up to ascertain whether he was drunk. The reports suggested that he was not drunk after which the police gave him notice of 41 (A) of CrPc.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5am when Anjali Agarwal, 30, a resident of western suburbs was going southbound in her car. Meanwhile, Bansode came in speed and hit her car from behind. Anjali sustained injury on her head while her driver, Deepak Kasturi, 31, sustained minor injuries.

A police team rushed Anjali and her driver, Deepak to the nearby Bhabha hospital in Bandra and later Anjali was shifted to the Hinduja hospital, where she is under observation, said police officer.

Anjali’s driver Deepak was brought to the police station in Worli, and his statement was recorded and a case was registered under section 279 and 337 of the IPC against Bansode, said a police officer.

The accused driver has been booked under sections 279 (driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He was given notice under 41 (A) Criminal Procedure Code (notice of appearance before police officer).