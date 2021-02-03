SSR death probe: NCB arrests assistant director in drug link
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested assistant director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the alleged drug angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). NCB officials claimed that Pawar was allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor.
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said Pawar was arrested on Wednesday morning for his alleged role in providing drugs to SSR. He was Rajput’s friend and was also a part of some of the actor’s projects.
His name had come up during interrogation of actor’s cook Dipesh Sawant , who was arrested in October last year for allegedly supplying drugs to the actor on the instructions of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.
Also Read | Malicious reporting on SSR case: HC directs digital media to follow PCI rules
NCB had summoned Pawar once earlier but he did not respond to the summons and instead approached Mumbai session court for an anticipatory bail. His pre-arrest bail plea was rejected last month, said another NCB official.
Pawar was earlier questioned by NCB in September last year when several others, including friends and staff of SSR were questioned by the agency. A search operation was also conducted at his residence in Chembur and some gadgets were recovered which were scrutinised and incriminating evidence was recovered, added the official.
Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case. NCB has arrested 30 accused in alleged drug nexus in SSR death case.
