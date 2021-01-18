IND USA
The Bombay high court.
Malicious reporting on SSR case: HC directs digital media to follow press council rules

The court also accepted a suggestion of the petitioners that Mumbai Police should appoint an officer to act as a link between the media and investigators and conduct weekly briefings
By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:47 PM IST

The Bombay high court on Monday directed authorities to frame functional for guidelines for electronic media for covering cases of death by suicide. The court also directed news channels to follow the rules framed by the Press Council of India for the same.

While agreeing with the petitioners that certain news channels had violated the programme code while reporting actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and that the acts were punishable under the Contempt of Court Act, the court said it was not taking any suo motu action on the same.

The court also accepted a suggestion of the petitioners that Mumbai Police should appoint an officer to act as a link between the media and investigators and conduct weekly briefings.

The court held that media should avoid putting photographs of victims and accused as well as reconstructing the incident while the investigation is underway.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while pronouncing its judgement on petitions questioning malicious reporting of Rajput’s death by certain news channels, also held that the right of freedom of speech should not violate the right of an individual with malicious and mala fide reporting.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (middle) during a meeting on preparedness for Assam assembly polls held in Guwahati on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:42 PM IST
  • The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
Dhiren Sadokpam, editor-in-chief of the Frontier Manipur.(https://www.facebook.com/dsadokpam)
india news

Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
The Odisha Police Officers’ Association made the demand after an inspector in Balasore district was assaulted on Saturday by irate public over the suicide of a minor boy in a roadside dhaba.(Representative image/PTI)
india news

Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla signed the Specified Skilled Workers Agreement with Ambassador Suzuki. (@MEAIndia/Twitter)
india news

India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take part in a protest against a new web series 'Tandav', in Mumbai(AFP)
india news

Tandav makers say sorry after a torrent of criticism over web series

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • The controversy around 'Tandav' has triggered demands that the government quickly enact a law to regulate content on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
File photo: Farmers raise slogans against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," said Manohar Agnani.(HT Photo)
india news

3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine, says health ministry

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.
Dassault Aviation has handed over 18 of the 36 contracted Rafale fighter jets to India. 11 have been inducted into the Indian Air Force while 7 are being used for training IAF pilots in France.(Dassault Aviation /A Pecchi)
india news

Indian, French Rafale jets set to take part in war games in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • The exercise has been codenamed 'Desert Knight 21'.
Several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
The LG asked the Doda district administration to ensure electrification of the village within a month.(HT ARCHIVE/iStock)
india news

J-K's Ganouri-Tanta village gets electricity for the first time

PTI, Doda
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Ganouri-Tanta village in J-K's Doda gets electricity for the first time on January 17.
Doctor receives vaccine in presence of chief minister Vijay Rupani during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive, at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
india news

Vaccination drive total success in Gujarat, says CM Rupani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Earlier in the day, officials said around 50 of the 100 people vaccinated in Rajkot Civil Hospital complained of headache and fever.
In a presentation made by MSRDC to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the corporation proposed the construction of the road. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt over his

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Thackeray said on Sunday his government is committed towards incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.
With 140 metric tonnes lifting capacity, the multipurpose equipment will enable India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to provide seamless services for container, bulk and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.(Image via Twitter)
india news

India supplies two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The consignment of cranes arrived from Marghera port, Italy and was unloaded successfully on Monday at Chabahar. The cranes are presently undergoing trial run.
Image for representation. ((Parveen Kumar/HT Photo))
india news

Concerned about accidents due to fog, Agra mayor seeks expressways closure at ni

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Dense fog on Sunday morning claimed the life of a driver of a bus which rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
