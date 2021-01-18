Malicious reporting on SSR case: HC directs digital media to follow press council rules

The Bombay high court on Monday directed authorities to frame functional for guidelines for electronic media for covering cases of death by suicide. The court also directed news channels to follow the rules framed by the Press Council of India for the same.

While agreeing with the petitioners that certain news channels had violated the programme code while reporting actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and that the acts were punishable under the Contempt of Court Act, the court said it was not taking any suo motu action on the same.

The court also accepted a suggestion of the petitioners that Mumbai Police should appoint an officer to act as a link between the media and investigators and conduct weekly briefings.

The court held that media should avoid putting photographs of victims and accused as well as reconstructing the incident while the investigation is underway.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while pronouncing its judgement on petitions questioning malicious reporting of Rajput’s death by certain news channels, also held that the right of freedom of speech should not violate the right of an individual with malicious and mala fide reporting.