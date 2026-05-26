MUMBAI: An employee of Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production house owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been booked for allegedly stealing hard drives worth ₹13 lakh from the company’s office in Bandra. Staffer booked for alleged hard drive theft

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, 36, an executive assistant with the production house.

According to Shaikh’s statement, the company stores all production-related material — including raw footage, edited scenes, promotional content and completed films — on hard drives kept at its office premises.

In November 2025, Shaikh had organised and stored the hard drives in a cupboard at the office. Over time, several drives were handed to employee Shahid Khan, who had been assigned responsibility for managing and storing them.

On May 21, when staff members needed one of the hard drives for work, Khan allegedly delayed producing it, prompting colleagues to inspect the storage cupboard. During the check, they found several hard drives missing and discovered partially burnt packaging boxes inside the cupboard.

“There was no sign of burning anywhere in the cupboard,” Shaikh said in her statement, adding that he informed the company’s owners about the matter.

Police said that during questioning, Khan allegedly confessed to stealing 24 hard drives over the past five months. He allegedly told investigators that he sold the drives to a man identified as Ritesh in Borivali for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 each.

Following an internal audit, the company informed police that 119 hard drives were missing. Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered a case against Khan and launched an investigation into the alleged theft and sale of the devices.