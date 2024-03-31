Stage set for family fight in Baramati as NCP (SP) declares 5 candidates

Mumbai: The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) declared its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, including Supriya Sule, who was renominated from the Baramati parliamentary constituency. Within an hour, the Ajit Pawar faction too declared Sunetra Pawar as their candidate from Baramati, setting the stage for a full-fledged family feud in the home turf of the Pawars. HT Image

The names of the five NCP (SP) candidates were announced by state president Jayant Patil at the party headquarters in Mumbai. They include Amar Kale from Wardha, Bhaskarrao Bhagare from Dindori, Supriya Sule from Baramati, Amol Kolhe from Shirur and Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar.

Less than an hour later, while announcing Sunetra Pawar’s candidature, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the fight in Baramati was one of ideology. “Supriya Sule’s name had been declared by them earlier, so there is no connection between both the announcements,” he said.

Stressing that the election commission had recognised their faction as the “real” NCP, he said, “In July 2023, we collectively decided to join the government. The election commission cleared that the original NCP is under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court, yet we were allowed to use the party’s name and election symbol. We have not abandoned the ideology of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. The battle in Baramati is ideological.”

Sule, who has won from Baramati thrice and is seeking a fourth term, faces the toughest electoral battle of her career. Though her rival Sunetra Pawar, 60, has not contested any election so far, she has been active in social circles. She is a trustee of the Vidya Pratishthan, a reputed educational institute formed by Sharad Pawar, and is active in several other organisations. She is also the sister of former NCP leader Padmasinh Patil, who was once considered a trusted aide of senior Pawar.

Additionally, Sunetra is believed to have played a major role in her husband Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the BJP-led camp last year. The latter has significant influence in Baramati and adjacent areas and will leave no stone unturned to get Sule defeated.

Both leaders have been campaigning in the constituency for the past several weeks.

The NCP (SP) is likely to get ten seats as an alliance partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. The party is yet to decide on its candidate for Madha, Satara, Beed and Raver constituencies. It is in dispute with Congress over the Bhiwandi seat, as both parties have staked their claim on it.