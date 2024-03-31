 Stage set for family fight in Baramati as NCP (SP) declares 5 candidates | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stage set for family fight in Baramati as NCP (SP) declares 5 candidates

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 31, 2024 06:58 AM IST

NCP declares candidates for Lok Sabha polls, triggering family feud in Baramati as both factions nominate candidates, setting stage for intense battle.

Mumbai: The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) declared its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, including Supriya Sule, who was renominated from the Baramati parliamentary constituency. Within an hour, the Ajit Pawar faction too declared Sunetra Pawar as their candidate from Baramati, setting the stage for a full-fledged family feud in the home turf of the Pawars.

HT Image
HT Image

The names of the five NCP (SP) candidates were announced by state president Jayant Patil at the party headquarters in Mumbai. They include Amar Kale from Wardha, Bhaskarrao Bhagare from Dindori, Supriya Sule from Baramati, Amol Kolhe from Shirur and Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Less than an hour later, while announcing Sunetra Pawar’s candidature, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the fight in Baramati was one of ideology. “Supriya Sule’s name had been declared by them earlier, so there is no connection between both the announcements,” he said.

Stressing that the election commission had recognised their faction as the “real” NCP, he said, “In July 2023, we collectively decided to join the government. The election commission cleared that the original NCP is under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court, yet we were allowed to use the party’s name and election symbol. We have not abandoned the ideology of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. The battle in Baramati is ideological.”

Sule, who has won from Baramati thrice and is seeking a fourth term, faces the toughest electoral battle of her career. Though her rival Sunetra Pawar, 60, has not contested any election so far, she has been active in social circles. She is a trustee of the Vidya Pratishthan, a reputed educational institute formed by Sharad Pawar, and is active in several other organisations. She is also the sister of former NCP leader Padmasinh Patil, who was once considered a trusted aide of senior Pawar.

Additionally, Sunetra is believed to have played a major role in her husband Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the BJP-led camp last year. The latter has significant influence in Baramati and adjacent areas and will leave no stone unturned to get Sule defeated.

Both leaders have been campaigning in the constituency for the past several weeks.

The NCP (SP) is likely to get ten seats as an alliance partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. The party is yet to decide on its candidate for Madha, Satara, Beed and Raver constituencies. It is in dispute with Congress over the Bhiwandi seat, as both parties have staked their claim on it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Stage set for family fight in Baramati as NCP (SP) declares 5 candidates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On