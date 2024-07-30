Stalker assaults 24-year-old woman with an iron rod in Nhava village, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman was assaulted with an iron rod on Saturday by a 31-year-old man whose proposal she had rejected two years ago. HT Image

The incident occurred in Nhava village in Navi Mumbai. The officials said the woman was saved as she was taken to the hospital on time where she received six stitches on her head and is currently out of danger.

The accused, identified as Pritam Mhatre, 31, was arrested, said the officers. He drives a trailer and lives in the same locality as the victim in Nhava village. The police said two years ago he told the woman that he loved her. “She however, rejected his proposal and since then maintained distance from him,” said an officer.

On Saturday, the woman along with one of her friends were spending time together at Manik Tok, a creekside in Nhava village. “Incidentally, Mhatre was also present at the spot and he was keeping a watchful eye on her,” said an official. “When he saw the woman was giggling and laughing with her friends, Mhatre presumed she was making fun of him and he responded violently,” said senior inspector Anjum Bagwan.

Mhatre then picked up an iron rod lying nearby and hit the woman on her head leaving her in a pool of blood. He was later arrested and booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.