Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Stalker molest Colaba vada pav vendor, held

Stalker molest Colaba vada pav vendor, held

mumbai news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old married woman with a kid, who runs a vada pav stall in Colaba

Minor Rape. (File Photo: IANS) (IANS)
Minor Rape. (File Photo: IANS) (IANS)
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old married woman with a kid, who runs a vada pav stall in Colaba. The man also threatened to kidnap the woman’s daughter if she refused to meet him.

According to the Colaba police, the accused, identified as Vaibhav Kasbekar, a resident of Sudam Slum, Colaba often visited the stall and took a liking to the vendor. He then sought her mobile number, claiming that he wanted to place a bulk order for the snack. The woman gave her husband’s number after which the accused started harassing her by calling the number in the morning.

The vendor lodged a complaint against the accused after he visited her residence and molested her when she came down and also threatened to kidnap her daughter if she refused to meet him.

According to the police, the woman lives in the same vicinity where the accused lives. The vada pav stall in Colaba is run by her husband and father-in-law and the victim also visits the shop often.

The accused often called her around 5am when her husband was sleeping and asked her when she would meet him. Though the woman refused to oblige, the accused did not stop calling her. On November 12, at around 5:30am, when the victim came out from her residence to fill water, the accused came from behind and sexually harassed her, said a police officer.

When the woman yelled at him, he threatened that if she did not meet him, he would kidnap her daughter, added the officer. The victim then approached the Colaba police and registered a case under sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The police team visited the accused’s place and he was arrested. He was produced in the court on Sunday, said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out