Stalker molest Colaba vada pav vendor, held

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old married woman with a kid, who runs a vada pav stall in Colaba. The man also threatened to kidnap the woman’s daughter if she refused to meet him.

According to the Colaba police, the accused, identified as Vaibhav Kasbekar, a resident of Sudam Slum, Colaba often visited the stall and took a liking to the vendor. He then sought her mobile number, claiming that he wanted to place a bulk order for the snack. The woman gave her husband’s number after which the accused started harassing her by calling the number in the morning.

The vendor lodged a complaint against the accused after he visited her residence and molested her when she came down and also threatened to kidnap her daughter if she refused to meet him.

According to the police, the woman lives in the same vicinity where the accused lives. The vada pav stall in Colaba is run by her husband and father-in-law and the victim also visits the shop often.

The accused often called her around 5am when her husband was sleeping and asked her when she would meet him. Though the woman refused to oblige, the accused did not stop calling her. On November 12, at around 5:30am, when the victim came out from her residence to fill water, the accused came from behind and sexually harassed her, said a police officer.

When the woman yelled at him, he threatened that if she did not meet him, he would kidnap her daughter, added the officer. The victim then approached the Colaba police and registered a case under sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The police team visited the accused’s place and he was arrested. He was produced in the court on Sunday, said a police officer.