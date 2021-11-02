Start PG medical admissions to prevent burnout of current batches: Docs to GoI, CJI

The constant delay in conducting admissions to the first-year post graduate (PG) medical courses is not only creating trouble for those waiting to confirm seats, but also for those who are already pursuing the degree. In separate letters addressed to the Centre, the Chief Justice of India and the National Medical Commission (NMC), several groups of resident doctors have requested that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-PG counselling be kicked off at the earliest.

The letters have been written by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) as well as the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

“With no admissions to first-year PG batches, healthcare institutions are being managed by current second and third-year batches of resident doctors. This is precarious, considering that these two batches have been dealing with the pandemic since March 2020. We request the government as well as the Apex court to take notice of this matter and bring relief to thousands of resident doctors,” stated the letter signed by members of FORDA.

Originally scheduled to take place in January, NEET-PG was postponed first to February, then April, and eventually delayed indefinitely owing to the rising cases of Covid-19 registered across the country. The entrance test was finally conducted in September, but admissions after the exam have been stayed by the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing a series of petitions filed by students, questioning the validity of the implementation of the economically backward class (EWS) and other backward class (OBC) reservations in the all-India quota (AIQ) seats.

“Currently, the entire patient load is being managed by second and third-year PG resident doctors. We are lacking the entire first-year batch, which means 2,000 doctors for Maharashtra itself. Unless the authorities start PG counselling, the existing batches of resident doctors will face burnout,” said Dr Pranav Jadhav, vice-president, Central MARD.

He added that even during the second wave of the pandemic between March and May, NMC had decided to delay the graduation of final-year resident doctors to have all the help needed. However, after the final-year batch graduated, no new batch has been admitted and the existing students are feeling the heat.