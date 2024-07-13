 State allocates ₹76 crore to train 10K youngsters for jobs in Germany | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
State allocates 76 crore to train 10K youngsters for jobs in Germany

ByNiraj Pandit
Jul 13, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Maharashtra gov allocates ₹76 crore to train 10,000 youths for jobs in Germany. 200 classrooms to teach German language. Aim to employ 400,000 youths.

Mumbai: With an aim to give employment opportunities to around 400,000 youths in future, the state government on Friday allocated a fund of 76 crore to train an initial group of 10,000 youngsters for jobs in Baden-Wurttemberg, a state in southwest Germany bordering France and Switzerland. In addition to this, the government will establish approximately 200 classrooms across Maharashtra, by investing around 36 crore to ensure students complete the four levels of German language learning: A1, A2, B1, and B2.

HT Image
HT Image

The decision came following a labour migration and skill development agreement between the German state and Maharashtra in May 2023. This is the first agreement towards sending skilled manpower overseas that has come to fruition.

The funding will be directed towards organisations that will provide vocational education to candidates from across the state. These trained youths will be able to work in various sectors, including healthcare, and hospitality sectors. The aspirants will also receive German language lessons in collaboration with the Goethe Institute, a non-profit organisation founded by the German government.

Maharashtra government officials have been discussing with their counterparts in Baden-Wurttemberg about supplying trained manpower to the German state. The government estimates that this partnership will create employment opportunities for around 400,000 youths.

On Thursday, the state issued a government resolution (GR) detailing the operational plan for the project. The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been tasked with signing an agreement with the Goethe Institute to conduct German language classes in each of the state’s district headquarters.

Another key aspect of the project, as outlined in the GR, is addressing the differences in vocational education standards between Germany and Maharashtra. The skilling organisations involved in the project will receive payments of 7,000 per student in rural areas and 10,000 per student in urban areas.

As per the GR, the state government is targeting specialised people like nurses, lab assistants, radiology assistants, dental assistants, accounting and administration, cooks, hotel managers, accountants, housekeepers, electricians, electricians specialised in renewable energies, heating technicians, painters, carpenters, plumbers, mechanics for vehicle repairs, drivers (bus, tram, train, truck), security, delivery, packers and movers, support at airports, cleaners, housekeeping, sales assistance and others.

To streamline the implementation of this scheme the government appointed an eight-member district-level committee under the chairmanship of the principal of the district education and training institute, and an eight-member state-level committee under the chairmanship of the education minister. The government also appointed a technical committee that looks after the training which includes commissioner of medical education, transport, labour and skill development, director of technical education.

News / Cities / Mumbai / State allocates 76 crore to train 10K youngsters for jobs in Germany
