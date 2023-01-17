State appoints committee to implement NEP

Mumbai: A happiness curriculum for pre-primary to class 2 students, lowering the weightage of class 10 and class 12 board examination, and an option to choose 7 of 40 subjects for students from classes 9 to 12 are some of the salient features that the state will implement as part of adopting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The state government on Monday released a government resolution (GR) appointing an 11-member committee to coordinate, plan and implement the NEP at the state-level.

According to the GR, “The first five years of education consist of three years of pre-primary and class 1 and 2. The level curriculum will be based on games, explorations and activities. Students entering class 3 have the ability to read and write intelligibly until the rhythm is mastered. In this way, the curriculum will include spatial games for innovation and regional languages will be included in creating a happiness curriculum over the next three years, and will be interactive.”

For classes 3 to 5, the intellectual development of students will be achieved by designing an interactive curriculum. The following three years—classes 6 to 8—will comprise a pilot course based on competency.

On student assessment, the GR stated, “Assessment will be based on a multi-dimensional process. The new assessment process curtails the importance of marks. The concept of multidimensional assessment has been enshrined in the NEP. A new process includes self-assessment, peer assessment, witness assessment along with an emotional assessment of a student. Continuous assessment will be done on the basis of general, cognitive and creative progress of the students.”

The GR has suggested connecting the social welfare department, women and child welfare, vocational education department to implement the NEP.

The committee will be chaired by the secretary, school education department. Commissioners of education, social welfare, women and child welfare, adivasi development, skill development, directors of the OBC welfare department, state project, Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad, State Council of Educational Research and Training, joint secretary (student development) will be committee members, while desk officer (education department) will be the member secretary.