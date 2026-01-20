MUMBAI: In a move aimed at curbing misinformation and ensuring direct communication with students during examinations, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has launched its official social media platforms. State board launches social media handles to post exam updates

State board chairman Trigun Kulkarni said the board will now issue all key updates through verified accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and a dedicated YouTube channel. These platforms will be used to share official announcements, examination-related information and student guidance across Maharashtra.

“Our objective is to establish a clear and direct line of communication with students,” Kulkarni said. “Students can also register complaints through the grievance redressal option available on the board’s website.”

The board has formally informed schools and junior colleges about its official website, mobile application and social media handles. Circulars have been sent to principals and headmasters, asking them to inform students and ensure they follow only the board’s verified platforms. Officials said all major announcements related to the February–March 2026 board examinations will be made exclusively through these channels.

Kulkarni said the initiative would help students and parents rely on authentic information instead of unverified messages circulated on social media and messaging apps. To ensure uniform dissemination, the board plans to simultaneously send emails and messages to around 35,000 headmasters across the state.

As part of its outreach, the board has also uploaded a series of videos on its YouTube channel focusing on exam preparedness and stress management. The videos feature advice from teachers, authors, government officials and film personalities, and have received encouraging responses from students and parents, officials said.

“The board recognises the pressure students face during exams and wants to support them beyond academic instructions,” Kulkarni said. “These videos are intended to reduce anxiety and help students approach examinations with confidence.”

The chairman urged students and parents to rely only on the board’s official platforms for information on examinations, results and academic matters, warning that unverified sources could lead to confusion and unnecessary panic.