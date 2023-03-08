State clears way for Navi Mumbai to become IT hub

Mumbai: To use the opportunity of connectivity with the upcoming international airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the state government has decided to develop the Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township as the new IT and service sector hub of Maharashtra in addition to promoting educational and research institutes there. HT Image

The Maharashtra government recently issued a government resolution (GR) permitting the service sector on 85% of the land of Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township (NMIIT) which was earlier known as Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ) which is promoted by state-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group. It includes information technology centres, education and knowledge centres and medical education institutions with hospitals among others.

The GR dated February 17 has allowed the service sector on the land reserved for industrial purposes in NMIIT. “The 85% land reserved for the industry in NMIIT can be used for services like information technology centres, digital centres, education and knowledge park-university of eminence and also industry-academic partnership to promote training and skill development programme through skill development centres, research and development centres, training centres, training centres for art, performance and sports, etc.” states the GR.

The area spread across the 5,350 acres was marked for setting up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) during 2006-07, as per the SEZ policy of the then UPA government. After the SEZ policy failed because of various reasons, later in 2018, the state government approved the proposal to convert the NMSEZ into a Navi Mumbai Integrated Industrial Township, as per the 2013 industrial policy of Maharashtra. It was also decided that industrial units and residential projects should be in proportion to 85:15.

Bhushan Gagrani, additional chief secretary (urban development), said, “Navi Mumbai has an ecosystem for the IT sector and service sector. The area will be connected to national and international destinations through the upcoming international airport and will be easily accessible from Mumbai once MTHL is completed. So to boost economic growth and develop a service sector hub for next-generation IT and allied services, the government has allowed the service sector on the land of NMIIT,” he said.

In a recent public event, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also indicated that Navi Mumbai will be developed as a service sector hub. As per the government, allowing the service sector on this Industrial Township land will boost the economy of the state.