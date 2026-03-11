State directs action against hoarding, black-marketing of LPG

Mumbai: Amid disruptions to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies across the country due to the West Asia conflict, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday warned of strict action against suppliers found hoarding or black marketing cylinders. While acknowledging that commercial LPG supplies could be affected, the state said its priority was to ensure an uninterrupted supply to households. Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule addresses the media at the party office at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_24_2024_000178B) (PTI)

Addressing the media at Vidhan Bhavan, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued clear instructions to all district collectors to act decisively against the hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders.

He also said that the government’s top priority was to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG to every household. During a crisis, commercial supplies are bound to be affected so that domestic needs can be fully protected, he added.

“Domestic supply is more important than commercial,” said Bawankule. “A bit of delay in commercial gas will not make much difference. Households must get all cylinders. If a war is going on and the supply of gas is affected, some restrictions are bound to follow. We are hoping that the crisis will be resolved soon.”

When asked about reports of restaurants halting or curtailing operations due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, Bawankule said, “The central government has started monitoring the situation. Some steps need to be taken during a situation like war.”

The state’s civil supplies minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, also admitted that commercial gas supply could be affected. “The central government has advised that the entire focus should be on the household gas supply, and it should not be affected. They did not say anything about commercial supply. This also means it is difficult to meet the demand for commercial gas supply,” he said.

Bhujbal also said he had suggested that hotels and other commercial establishments consider using kerosene temporarily. “But the hoteliers have said that they will have to change the entire setup up which is also a risk,” he said.

The central government has invoked emergency powers to redirect LPG supplies from industrial users to households, in a bid to shield citizens from the impact of the West Asia war. An oil ministry notification on Tuesday barred refiners and petrochemical plants from using the fuel as a feedstock, while also ordering them to maximise LPG output.

The move comes as the crisis in West Asia, from where India sources most of its LPG, shows no signs of easing. Fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint, are all but halted, and India is now extending measures to protect the more than 300 million households that use LPG.

The Centre raised LPG prices on Saturday for the first time in a year and extended the minimum interval between subsidised refills to 25 from 21 days to modulate demand.

With inputs from agencies