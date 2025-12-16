Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
State directs SRA to act against builders delaying redevelopment, mandates senior citizen panels

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 06:52 am IST

Maharashtra directs SRA to form a committee for senior citizens in redevelopment projects, allowing cancellation of developers for delays and prioritizing their needs.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a circular to address problems faced by senior citizens due to delays in redevelopment projects, directing the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to constitute an implementing and monitoring committee that will include two senior citizens from the concerned housing society.

The circular empowers the SRA to cancel the appointment of developers who fail to expedite stalled projects, despite repeated notices, within a three-month period.

Maharashtra has had a senior citizens’ policy in place since 2013, and in March 2024 the housing department issued a government resolution outlining its implementation in housing projects. In the latest circular, the department noted that delays in redevelopment disproportionately affect senior citizens and stressed the need to prioritise their concerns.

Under the new directions, the SRA has been asked to set up an implementing and monitoring committee comprising the deputy chief engineer, executive engineer and the concerned developer, along with two senior citizen representatives from the project. The committee is required to meet on the first Tuesday of every month, with the minutes of the meeting to be submitted to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the SRA. The CEO has also been directed to convene a review meeting on redevelopment projects affecting senior citizens once every three months.

The circular further states that if complaints are received regarding the quality or pace of work by a developer, the SRA must issue monthly show-cause notices for three consecutive months. If the developer fails to improve performance or expedite work despite these notices, and if a majority of senior citizens from the project demand action, the SRA CEO may cancel the developer’s appointment.

The government has also underlined the need for senior-citizen-friendly infrastructure in redevelopment projects, including ramps and accessibility features. “All housing projects must prioritise facilities keeping in mind the physical and mental well-being of senior citizens. There should be grievance redressal officers at the authority level,” the circular states.

