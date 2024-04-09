State govt failed to utilise 32% of budget estimate

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government spent just 67.7% of its budget estimate of ₹7.33 trillion for the year ended March 2024. However, the state government said that its spending of ₹4.96 trillion for the year was around 85% of the revised estimate submitted in February. It also said that if supplementary demands worth ₹1.05 trillion are deducted, the government spent more than the budget estimate. HT Image

“If the supplementary demands are deducted, spending is more than 100% of the budget estimates, which are presented before the beginning of the financial year,” said OP Gupta, additional chief secretary of the state’s finance department. “It is around 85% of the revised estimates, which are presented in the month of February just a few weeks before the end of the year.” Gupta added that a leeway of around 15% between budget estimates and actual spending has been the practice for years and “is assumed to be prudent fiscal position”.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, requesting anonymity, said that the “unprecedented” ₹1.05 trillion worth of supplementary demands was 17% of the actual budget presented in February 2023. “This shows budgetary discipline as the budgeted amount kept changing as per changes in priorities. For instance, after the Ajit Pawar faction [of the Nationalist Congress Party] joined the state government in July 2023, there were supplementary demands of ₹55,220 crore to make allocations for the constituencies of the NCP MLAs.”