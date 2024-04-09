 State govt failed to utilise 32% of budget estimate | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

State govt failed to utilise 32% of budget estimate

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Maharashtra govt spent 67.7% of ₹7.33 trillion budget estimate for 2023-24, but 85% of revised estimate. Supplementary demands led to spending over 100% of budget.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government spent just 67.7% of its budget estimate of 7.33 trillion for the year ended March 2024. However, the state government said that its spending of 4.96 trillion for the year was around 85% of the revised estimate submitted in February. It also said that if supplementary demands worth 1.05 trillion are deducted, the government spent more than the budget estimate.

HT Image
HT Image

“If the supplementary demands are deducted, spending is more than 100% of the budget estimates, which are presented before the beginning of the financial year,” said OP Gupta, additional chief secretary of the state’s finance department. “It is around 85% of the revised estimates, which are presented in the month of February just a few weeks before the end of the year.” Gupta added that a leeway of around 15% between budget estimates and actual spending has been the practice for years and “is assumed to be prudent fiscal position”.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, requesting anonymity, said that the “unprecedented” 1.05 trillion worth of supplementary demands was 17% of the actual budget presented in February 2023. “This shows budgetary discipline as the budgeted amount kept changing as per changes in priorities. For instance, after the Ajit Pawar faction [of the Nationalist Congress Party] joined the state government in July 2023, there were supplementary demands of 55,220 crore to make allocations for the constituencies of the NCP MLAs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On