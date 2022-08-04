State govt reinstates DCP Parag Manere suspended by MVA in December
Mumbai: The state government has reinstated deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parag Manere, who was suspended after his name cropped up in two extortion cases along with former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Manere, who is said to be close to Singh, was suspended by the state government in December last year along with Singh at the request of then-director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey. Manere was posted as DCP in Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) when he was suspended.
Venkatesh Bhat, joint secretary in the home department, on August 3 issued the order reinstating the Indian Police Service officer. The order stated that the suspension of Manere was reviewed in a July 14 meeting headed by the additional chief secretary, home, and a recommendation to reinstate Manere was made to the competent authority. Thus, on August 3, he was reinstated in the service, subject to the outcome of the criminal case and the departmental enquiry initiated against him.
Manere is currently posted at Nagpur as additional superintendent of police in the state excise department and has been facing departmental inquiry and criminal investigation in connection with the two FIRs registered against him.
The first FIR against him is filed by police inspector BR Ghadge, who claimed that Singh and three deputy commissioners of police, including Manere, and 29 others pressurised him to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioners and some other government servants. Ghadge, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, had alleged in the FIR that as he had refused to follow Singh’s illegal orders to benefit some accused in the criminal case, Singh conspired with others and got three extortion and corruption cases registered against him between August 23 and September 3, 2015.
Ghadge claimed that the accused policemen falsely implicated him in these cases to harass him. The case was filed in April 2021 and after Thane police and the state CID, now the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation on the orders of the Supreme Court.
The second FIR against Manere and Singh was registered on July 23, 2021, at Kopri police station on the complaint of Sharad Murlidhar Agarwal, who claimed that in 2016, when Bhayander developer Shyamsunder Agrawal (and Sharad’s uncle) was in jail, builder Sanjay Punamiya and his associate Sunil Jain allegedly demanded money from Sharad by claiming that Parambir Singh was Punamiya’s friend and he would falsely implicate his uncle if the money wasn’t paid. This meeting was held at Singh’s residence and DCP Parag Manere was also reportedly present in the meeting, according to the complaint. A sum of ₹9 crore was allegedly collected by the accused, including Singh, Punamiya, Jain, Manere and Manoj Ghotkar. This case too was transferred to CBI for further investigation.
-
Healthcare executive loses ₹7.20 lakh to blackmailers
Mumbai: A 43-year-old healthcare executive from Mumbai has lost ₹7.20 lakh to frauds who blackmailed him by posing as Delhi cyber police officials. The executive, a resident of Chinchpokli, had on July 13 received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Ankita Sharma. He accepted the request and the two of them began chatting. Sharma later made a video call to the complainant and began undressing.
-
Ludhiana | Post office employee booked for submitting fake certificate to avail job
A post office employee has been booked for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate to get a job. As per the copy of the certificate submitted by the accused, he completed his Class 10 from Sri Bhagwan Inter College, Talgarhi, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). When verified from the college, it was found that the serial number, roll number of the certificate didn't match the name of the applicant.
-
CUET exam in Lucknow: Tech glitch, anomalies leave candidates in distress
A number of candidates in Lucknow who appeared in the second phase of Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 that began on Thursday faced a lot of inconvenience due to a technical glitch, change in medium and many other issues. Lastly, Shivika Kankaria appeared in the general test in which her timer started but the questions were not displayed.
-
Ludhiana District Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Club girls emerge victorious
The Guru Nanak Club girls emerged champions in two categories in the ongoing District Basketball championship being held at Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. A total of 624 players participated in the tournament. In the under-14 girls' category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position. In the under-14 boys' category, DAV Hawks defeated IPS School 43-17.
-
Ludhiana | MC chief directs gaushalas given a month’s time to deal with cow dung issue
With the municipal corporation facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the MC sewer lines, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the management of different gaushalas at Govind Godham gaushala on Thursday. They have also been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with waste within a month, otherwise MC would initiate action against them, she added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics