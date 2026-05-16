State mourns loss of mental health crusader Dr Anand Nadkarni

MUMBAI: The passing of renowned psychiatrist, author and mental health activist Dr Anand Nadkarni on Friday has left Maharashtra’s medical, literary and social sectors in mourning. Dr Nadkarni, founder of the Institute for Psychological Health (IPH) in Thane and founder trustee of Pune’s Muktangan De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, was widely regarded as one of the leading voices who brought mental health discussions into mainstream society with compassion and sensitivity. Dr. Anand Nadkarni of IPH at his office HT photo by Anand Shinde -- 05/06/08

The Thane-based activist, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, died at around 5 am at a private hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and son.

Born in Jalgaon in 1958, Dr Nadkarni completed his MD in psychiatry in 1984. He began private practice in 1986, and in the same year joined hands with writer and social activist Anil Awachat and Dr Anita Awachat to establish Muktangan, one of Maharashtra’s earliest and most respected de-addiction centres. The initiative received financial support from celebrated Marathi litterateur P L Deshpande.

Over the decades, Dr Nadkarni became synonymous with community mental healthcare. Through IPH, founded in 1990, he worked to remove the fear, stigma and misconceptions surrounding mental illness. IPH evolved into a large voluntary movement that focused not only on treatment, but also awareness, emotional resilience, counselling and preventive mental healthcare.

Sonali Kale, deputy director of Muktangan, recalled how the institution grew from a small effort against substance abuse into a broad rehabilitation movement. “In the 1980s, when Muktangan was launched, drug addiction had become a major concern,” she said. “It was a very new concept then. Over time, it expanded to address different forms of addiction; today we are working on over 10 types, including screen addiction. We have 24 follow-up centres across the state.”

Dr Nadkarni’s work extended far beyond clinical psychiatry. He believed that mental healthcare should reach every section of society, and often used literature, theatre and music as tools for healing and awareness. He authored several acclaimed books, including ‘Gadhepanchavishi’ and ‘Vishadayoga’, both of which received Maharashtra government awards, and two plays ‘Rang Maza Wegala’ and ‘Asech Aamhi Saare’.

One of Dr Nadkarni’s most influential initiatives was ‘Vedh’, a vocational guidance and personality development platform that gradually transformed into a wider movement, helping young people understand purpose, values and life itself. Launched in Thane, it expanded to Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Aurangabad.

“Being a psychiatrist is one thing; becoming a legendary psychiatrist is another,” said psychiatrist Dr Rajendra Barve. “Beyond treating patients and creating awareness about mental health, Dr Nadkarni also honoured caregivers of mentally ill patients through an initiative called ‘Shubharti’—not just doctors and nurses but family members who cared for patients. He also honoured people who achieved success despite struggling with mental illness. I attended one such event, and listening to the struggles of caregivers and patients was an overwhelming experience.”

Writer Achyut Godbole, an old friend of Dr Nadkarni, shared a memory from the 1980s when his son was diagnosed with autism. “Back then, very few people had even heard the word autism,” he said. “I went to Anand and asked him about it. He explained the condition to me in detail. That moment became a turning point in my life. I was able to stand again because of Anand.”

Dr Nadkarni also played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic, conducting over 450 online webinars while continuing online and offline mental health services. During that difficult period, many families struggling with fear and isolation found emotional support through his counselling sessions, lectures and poems.

His final visit to Muktangan was on February 10 this year, on the death anniversary of Dr Anita Awachat, his long-time associate in the de-addiction movement.