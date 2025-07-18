State orders closure of 258 pvt hosps over violations

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued orders to cancel the registration of 258 private hospitals which were found violating provisions of the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949 during two separate inspections conducted by the state health department earlier this year, state health minister Prakash Abitkar told the legislative assembly on Thursday. Health minister Prakash Abitkar

The Act mandates that all registered private hospitals and nursing homes must meet essential requisition of infrastructure, staffing standards, hygiene, fire safety and biomedical waste disposal. They must display rates for various treatments, ensure transparency in billing and have a toll-free grievance redressal mechanism for patients to report issues.

Abitkar was speaking during the question hour, on a debate regarding violation of norms by private hospitals. Most hospitals do not adhere to provisions of the Act, leaving patients vulnerable to overcharging, legislators complained.

In response, Abitkar said the health department had earlier this year inspected 23,354 private hospitals across the state, of which 5,134 hospitals were found violating various provisions of the Act. Notices were issued to all 5,134 hospitals, asking them to comply with the law. During reinspection, 258 hospitals that were still functioning in contravention of the law were served notices for cancellation of their registration, Abitkar told the assembly.

He assured that a drive to identify violations of the law and curb malpractices would be conducted every year.

“The drive was conducted in the state for the first time. Now, we have decided to undertake it every year,” he said.

Abitkar also said that the Act would be amended to account for daycare centres and nursing homes which need not adhere to such stringent norms.

“Currently, the law doesn’t bifurcate between hospitals and daycare centres or nursing homes, making it difficult for small hospitals to complete compliance and sustain themselves,” the minister said. “Following demands from private doctors and hospitals, a fresh bill will be placed in the next session of the legislature and appropriate changes will be made in the Act.”