MUMBAI: The state government is planning a major technology upgrade of the city’s CCTV infrastructure, introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras capable of facial recognition, thermal imaging and detecting traffic violations, including two-wheeler riders jumping signals.

The government has appointed Hyderabad-based GVPR Engineers Ltd to implement the third phase of the Mumbai City Surveillance Project (MCSP), at an estimated cost of ₹2,098.92 crore. The upgraded network is expected to go live in February 2027 and will also allow the police to access CCTV feeds from private establishments such as five-star hotels, corporate offices, malls and large housing complexes.

The new system will mark a shift from conventional surveillance, which largely relies on monitoring footage and retrieving recordings after an incident, towards automated detection of suspicious activity and violations. Among the planned features are facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), thermal imaging and red-light violation detection.

An important addition will be cameras capable of identifying two-wheelers jumping traffic signals and detecting helmet violations. At present, the city’s traffic enforcement system primarily captures number plates of four-wheelers for issuing electronic challans.

“The third phase will see surveillance network upgradation with advanced, top-end cameras and AI-enabled features such as facial recognition, thermal imaging, automatic number plate recognition and red-light violation detection. It will also introduce detection of two-wheelers jumping signals, which was missing until now,” a home department official said.

The project will also seek to bring surveillance systems operated by private establishments into a common policing framework. The Mumbai Police’s command and control centre will be connected to feeds from participating hotels, malls, corporate establishments and large housing complexes, allowing investigators to access footage across multiple locations when tracking suspects or investigating crimes.

Officials said this would improve coordination between the police and other agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while strengthening security and traffic management. The home department is planning to facilitate the sharing of these feeds as part of its collaborative policing initiative.

The city’s surveillance network was conceived in the aftermath of the November 26, 2008 terror attacks, following recommendations of the Ram Pradhan Committee, which called for strengthening security through a citywide CCTV system. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was subsequently entrusted with implementing the first two phases.

The first phase, which became operational in October 2016 at a cost of around ₹980 crore, involved installing 5,442 cameras across the city, alongside a central command and control centre, data centres and a vehicle tracking system. The infrastructure enabled the police to monitor live footage and retrieve recordings for investigations, crime detection and traffic management.

Under the second phase, L&T was tasked with installing another 5,935 cameras at more than 2,300 additional locations, particularly in areas not covered earlier. However, only 5,069 of these cameras had been installed, taking the total installed under the first two phases to 10,511. The second phase was sanctioned at ₹323 crore.

Officials said the third phase would be relatively easier to implement as much of the groundwork, including trenching and laying of poles, had already been completed over the past decade. The project is expected to expand surveillance coverage while upgrading the existing infrastructure.