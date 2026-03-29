State plans to phase out LPG in megacities in three months

MUMBAI: A day after ordering the fast-tracking of piped gas infrastructure, state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday announced that the state was planning to phase out LPG cylinder supply within three months in areas where piped natural gas (PNG) is readily available. Mumbai, India. Mar 28, 2026 - Police deployed outside the Bagarat Gas agency after crowds formed at the Bharat Gas agency in Sewree. People queued to collect LPG cylinders after receiving messages that their cylinders had been delivered, even though they had not received them. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Speaking on the sidelines of a high-level joint meeting in New Delhi, Bhujbal said the move would initially target major metropolitan cities where PNG infrastructure is already in place. The meeting was convened by union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar (housing and urban affairs), Hardeep Singh Puri (petroleum and natural gas), and Prahlad Joshi (new and renewable energy), and focused on improving the supply and accessibility of LPG and PNG for households and commercial users.

“We are planning to do away with LPG cylinder supply in the next three months wherever PNG infrastructure is already available, especially in metro cities,” Bhujbal said. He added that the transition was aimed at reducing dependence on the traditional cylinder-based system and promoting a more efficient and safer gas distribution network.

As part of the proposed measures, Bhujbal urged the central government to make PNG connections mandatory for newly constructed buildings, similar to water and electricity connections, and a prerequisite to their getting an occupation certificate (OC). “This will ensure a smoother transition and wider adoption of PNG in urban areas,” he noted.

Highlighting the economic advantage, Bhujbal said that PNG was comparatively cheaper than LPG, making it a more cost-effective option for consumers. However, he clarified that smaller cities and rural areas, where PNG infrastructure is yet to reach, would continue to rely on LPG cylinders. Piped gas is currently, provided in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Badlapur, Raigad and certain areas in Nagpur.

The food and civil supplies minister also outlined directives received from the central government, including increasing PNG usage, preventing black marketing of LPG cylinders by taking strict action against offenders, and ensuring that there was no shortage of LPG, given the backdrop of the war in West Asia.

Addressing concerns of citizens arising from this global instability, Bhujbal said the state government had already begun decentralised distribution of kerosene. “Supplies will be made available through tankers at fuel stations of the Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum,” he said.

The minister indicated that these steps were being taken in response to emerging challenges linked to the ongoing global conflicts which had impacted fuel supply chains. “The government is trying to expedite the process, and we are extending our full support to manage this temporary situation,” he said.