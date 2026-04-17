MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has revised the funding structure of its scheme -- Development of Basic Civic Amenities in Municipal Corporation Areas – which helps develop basic civic amenities in areas governed by municipal corporations across the state, by promising to bear 100% of the cost. State promises 100% funds to corporations for civic amenities

An order to this effect was issued by the state urban development department (UDD) on Thursday.

The development assumes significance considering the depleted financial reserves of the civic bodies after the abolition of Octroi Tax in 2017. On the other hand, the move will put further stress on the state exchequer which is beleaguered by the Ladki Bahin scheme that gives monthly financial assistance of ₹1500 to over 1.25 crore women aged between 21 and 65.

The civic amenities scheme currently provides grants to municipal bodies to build infrastructure and offer essential services. Under the scheme, corporations in the A+ category, such as BMC, receives 50% funding from the state while the others that fall in the A, B, C and D categories receive 75% state funding. The rest of the fund is borne by the respective municipal corporations.

The scheme was introduced to provide grants to municipal corporations to develop essential services in the respective cities.

“Now, by revising the financial structure, it has been decided that the funding provided under this scheme will be 100% borne by the state government,” states a government resolution (GR) issued by UDD.

“The move is expected to ease the financial burden on municipal corporations and accelerate infrastructure development projects,” said a senior UDD official.