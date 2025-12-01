Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
State to hold special training for teachers on positive, harmless disciplining

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 04:12 am IST

The decision was taken on Sunday following a spate of physical punishment complaints across the state and the recent death of a student in Vasai after an alleged assault by a teacher

Mumbai: In a first, the state school education department will be conducting a special training session for teachers on how to discipline school children positively and in harmless ways, following a spate of physical punishment complaints across the state and the recent death of a student in Vasai after an alleged assault by a teacher.

According to the department, the initiative aims to provide a safe space for students’ mental health and well-being, ensure a safer school environment and improve teacher–student relationships. All education councils at the district, taluka and central levels have been directed to conduct a 45-minute training session on positive discipline in the first week of December.

School education minister Dada Bhuse has instructed officials to ensure strict implementation of the programme, stating that discipline must be rooted in trust, not fear. Positive discipline, he said, is essential for shaping a child’s future.

According to the department’s statement issued on Sunday, the sessions will cover key aspects such as provisions of the Right to Education Act related to physical punishment, teachers’ legal responsibilities, the psychological impact of punitive actions, and insights from educational thinkers on non-violent discipline. The session will also include communication-based classroom management, counselling approaches, and practical, harm-free techniques to promote discipline.

To support the rollout, principals and teachers have been advised to refer to “Positive Discipline – A Challenge”, an article from the Principal’s Guide Part Two published by the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

