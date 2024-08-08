State to increase penalty for unauthorised felling of trees from 1,000 to 50,000

Mumbai: Given the massive number of tree fellings in non-forest areas over the last few years and to achieve its target of 33% forest cover, the Maharashtra government has decided to increase the penalty for felling trees without permission to ₹50,000 from ₹1,000. The state cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to amend the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Act to add stricter regulations. Maharashtra, October 07 (ANI): Workers remove chopped trees from Aarey forest after the Supreme Court restricted further felling of trees in the area, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

According to the forest department’s data, as many as 60,158 trees were felled in non-forest areas without permission in the last five years. During this period, 2,159 cases were registered, for which the penalty in the existing Act enacted in 1964 was just ₹1,000. The state government, which has set a target of expanding its forest cover from the existing 19-20% to 33%, has proposed to increase the penalty and widen the scope of the definition of the felling of the trees.

“The proposed amendment in sections 2 and 4 has also proposed to widen the definition by including burning, lopping, debarking, causing the death of trees, apart from cutting trees. Apart from increasing the penalty to ₹50,000, the department has also proposed the seizure of the vehicles and equipment used for felling of the trees. The powers have been given to the tree officers of the respective areas,” said a forest department officer.

The officer added that since the land available for tree plantation is limited, equitability in green cover is desirable, and the demand for forest products, retaining the existing forest cover was the need of the hour. “The tree cover outside the forest area is 8.73%, which is the largest in the country. It needs to be maintained to ensure the forest cover is retained,” he added.

The forest department has proposed an ordinance to be promulgated for the amendment as the session of the state legislature is unlikely to be held before the new government comes into power.