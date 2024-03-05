 State to recruit 95 sub-inspectors in coastal police force on contract | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / State to recruit 95 sub-inspectors in coastal police force on contract

State to recruit 95 sub-inspectors in coastal police force on contract

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Maharashtra to appoint 95 police sub-inspectors on contract to operate boats for coastal police, amidst row over contractual recruitment in government jobs.

Mumbai: Amid the row over the contractual recruitment in government jobs, the state has decided to appoint 95 police sub-inspectors to operate the boats with the coastal police force on a contract basis at a monthly remuneration of 40,000.

HT Image
HT Image

The home department has issued an order regarding the approval of this contractual recruitment. “To operate the boats of state police total of 95 posts of ‘police sub-inspector second class master’ and ‘police sub-inspector first class engine driver’ will be filled on a contract basis. The tenure of the contract would be 11 months,” states the order issued by the home department on Friday, March 1. The order further said that the preference would be given to the retired navy or coast guard personnel.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

State police have a coastal police wing for patrolling the sea area by using speed boats. The officer of the police sub-inspector level operates these boats. The proposal to appoint the 100 sub-inspectors on a contract basis was under consideration and was given the approval now.

There was a row over the state government’s decision about recruitment in government jobs on a contract basis. After the unrest in youths and political controversy, the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government scrapped the decision.

Tuesday, March 05, 2024
