Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State to regulate path labs, crackdown on illegal ones
mumbai news

State to regulate path labs, crackdown on illegal ones

The Maharashtra government said that it is planning to regulate pathology laboratories and simultaneously crackdown on the bogus ones mushrooming across the state
The committee will consist of officials from the health department, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), medical education, Maharashtra paramedical association and the representatives of these labs (HT File)
The committee will consist of officials from the health department, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), medical education, Maharashtra paramedical association and the representatives of these labs (HT File)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 07:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai The Maharashtra government said that it is planning to regulate pathology laboratories and simultaneously crackdown on the bogus ones mushrooming across the state.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced the formation of the committee, which has been given the mandate to frame rules in this regard, in the legislative council on Tuesday. “The committee will give its report within the next three months,” said Tope.

Tope said that the mandate of this committee would be to frame rules to start a pathology lab and suggest measures to crackdown on illegal ones. In addition, they will also seek to bring in uniformity in the prices of various tests being conducted in these labs.

The committee will consist of officials from the health department, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), medical education, Maharashtra paramedical association and the representatives of these labs.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande, who rued over the mushrooming labs. She said that of the total 13,000 such pathology labs in the state, 8,000 were illegal. She said that many of the labs don’t even have a pathologist, which is the pre-requirement for any lab. She said that these unscrupulous laboratories are playing with the lives of the people and this was aptly demonstrated during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out