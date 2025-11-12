Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
State to study pod taxi feasibility in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar; BKC project survey underway

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 05:42 am IST

Mumbai's government has tasked MMRDA to assess pod taxi networks for Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar to enhance connectivity, following the BKC project.

MUMBAI: The state government has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to examine the feasibility of introducing pod taxi networks across Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar, in addition to the ongoing project planned for Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Deputy chief minister and urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday instructed the authority to conduct detailed surveys in the three municipal corporation areas and submit a report within a month.

The BKC pod taxi system, officially termed the Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS), is estimated to cost 1,016.34 crore and is designed to improve last-mile connectivity for the business district. Currently, thousands of commuters travelling by local trains face delays and congestion while reaching office spaces in BKC from Bandra (Western Railway) and Kurla (Central Railway) stations, relying on auto-rickshaws, taxis or buses.

At a review meeting held with senior officials from the urban development and transport departments, Shinde said the BKC model could be replicated across other growing business and residential nodes in the metropolitan region. MMRDA has been asked to work as the nodal agency and coordinate with municipal commissioners of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar to identify corridors, traffic demands and inter-modal connectivity options.

“MMRDA should function as the nodal agency for pod taxi projects. Prepare and submit a survey-based feasibility report within one month,” Shinde directed. Officials said the state is looking at pod taxis as a lightweight, elevated, low-emission feeder system that can supplement metros without requiring major land acquisition. A pilot demonstration of a similar system is expected to be commissioned in Vadodara shortly.

