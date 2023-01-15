State zeroes in on land for Metro 4 depot in Thane

Mumbai: State government has zeroed in on a plot for building Metro 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli) depot in Thane. A proposal has been sent to the state revenue department for acquisition of land at Mogarpada near Ghodbunder Road.

The metro – 4 did not have a depot and after becoming chief minister, Eknath Shinde is trying to put this project on a fast track as it will connect his constituency in Thane with Mumbai. Additional chief secretary (revenue) Nitin Kareer said that the final orders will be out in a month.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)is developing the line. MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “We have written a letter to the revenue department asking to give us land for the car shed at Mogarpada and are expecting orders soon. We have also issued a bid for the car shed and work will start after the land is allotted to us.’’

The Metro – 4 is slated to connect Wadala with Kasarvadavli and only 43% of the civil works is complete. The project is likely to become operational by 2024.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare said that he has sent his report to state government two days ago. The plot is nearly 170 hectares and the land belongs to the state. It was used for agricultural purposes and leased out to 167 lessees. This is located next to Sanjay Gandhi National Park and close to Ghodbunder Road, Shingare said.