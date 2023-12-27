Stepfather arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old stepdaughter

Thane: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter. The accused, who was planning to flee, was apprehended by the Thane rural police. The stepfather, accused of torturing the minor girl, attempted to mislead the police with a fake story after committing the crime. A case has been registered under IPC 376(D) (gangrape) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing a woman to compel her marriage). HT Image

According to the Bhiwandi taluka police, on December 24, around 2pm, the victim’s 32-year-old mother filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against unknown persons. The mother found that the girl was in poor health when she returned home from work on December 24, took her to the hospital, and learned about the rape.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The stepfather, who was present in the house, concocted a false story, claiming three unknown individuals had taken the girl in a car to a hilly area in Bhiwandi taluka, molested her, and brought her home. He threatened the girl not to disclose anything about the incident, warning of harm to her and her mother.

Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station officer Ranveer Bayes, along with Ganeshpuri Police, formed six police teams to conduct a thorough investigation through technical analysis. During this time, the police gained the confidence of the minor victim, who revealed that her stepfather was the perpetrator. After intensive interrogation, the stepfather confessed to the crime.

An officer from Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “The accused initially manipulated us, and later he had planned to flee from the area, but we were able to nab him on time. He is booked under POCSO sections and IPC 376.”

The mother and stepfather, both laborers who married four years ago, have a minor victim who is currently outside the formal or informal schooling network, as per the police.