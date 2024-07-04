Students frustrated with delay in releasing CAP schedule

Mumbai: An unprecedented delay in releasing the centralised admission process (CAP) schedule for professional courses in Maharashtra has left several students worried and frustrated. HT Image

As many as 1,133,700 students appeared for 19 different examinations conducted by the state Common Entrace Test (CET) cell, out of which the results of 12 have been declared. The CAP schedule is usually released soon after the results are declared. This year, though, the admission process is yet to begin. And with July beginning, some private universities are already closed for admissions.

“Every year, the CET cell used to declare the CAP schedule on the day of the result or a week later. But this year, the CAP schedule has not been announced even two months after the result of the LLB 3 years CET was released,” said Pradeep Sawant, a member of the Yuva Sena (UBT).

Prakash Nair, a student from Borivali, said he’s waiting for the CAP schedule for law courses. “I just completed my graduation and then appeared for the LLB CET, which I cleared with more than 90 percentile. Now, some colleges have started their own admission process, with which they are giving provisional admission, but we are still confused,” he added.

Anjali Dalmia, who scored 98 percentile in the MCA CET, decided to apply to a private university after getting frustrated with the delay. “I have been waiting for the last 40 days for the CAP. Meanwhile, my friend told me about admissions starting at a city-based private university, and I approached the same. The university is admitting students based on MH CET and their own CET scores,” said Dalmia, a student from Wadala.

Students who appeared for the engineering CET are also waiting for the CAP schedule, despite getting their results. Sawant said the overall working culture of the CET cell needs to be audited by a third party. “This delay may impact the start of the new academic year. Considering this, the CET cell must act fast and declare CAP for all courses. We plan to write a letter to the principal secretary of the higher and technical education department to intervene and conduct a third-party audit,” Sawant added.

Dilip Sardesai, commissioner of the CET cell, said, “We are working on it and the schedule will be out soon.”