Students post video of errors in MMS question paper

Mumbai: A day after the state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell released the answer key for the CET in Masters in Management Studies (MMS/MBA), many students have raised concerns about the incorrect answers in it. HT Image

Various MBA CET tutors posted a video on social media platforms which pointed out the wrong answers in examination slots 1, 2, 3 and 5. As per the video posted by Crack Every Test and MBA Karo, there are over 14 mistakes in the question paper and the answer key. The major mistakes are in the logic section.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A student who appeared for the examination said that most questions were copied from the internet without even changing the words. “They made some changes in some questions but they did not change the answer options accordingly, which made it even more confusing,” he said.

Pointing out the difficulties in the official process of raising objections to incorrect questions, another student said, “I will need to pay ₹1,000 for questioning every wrong question and invest a minimum of ₹15,000, which is not refundable even if my objections are valid.” Students on social media platforms said that since the video was in the public domain, the CET cell should admit its mistakes and allot students marks for all the incorrect questions instead of making them pay to raise objections.

Another student spoke of the confusion within the CET cell. “My friend and I asked if marks for pointing out an incorrect question would be given to all students or the student who raised the objection,” she said. “In response, the CET cell representative wrote to me saying that marks would be given to the student who raised the objection, while my friend got a reply that all students who had attempted the question would benefit.”

Mahendra Warbhuvan, commissioner of the CET cell, said, “There is a process of raising objections that students must follow. We will consider the right concern raised by the students through the proper channel.” Warbhuvan also clarified that all students would get marks if it was established that a question was wrong.