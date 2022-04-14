Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college
Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck.
While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.
“Those who have already got admission to the college will continue studying there. However, if we do get orders, we will accommodate such students by shifting them to other medical colleges,” said a senior official from MUHS and added that ‘students will not face any harm’.
This issue first came to light when the state common entrance test (CET) cell--responsible for conducting admissions to government and private medical colleges, did not allot 100 seats from ACPM Dhule in the first round of seat allotment on February 1 this year for the 2021-22 academic year. MUHS officials had clarified that pending court proceedings, these seats cannot be added to the admissions list.
This academic year, management of ACPM Dhule had sought an increase of 50 seats (above the 100 seats it already has approval for) and this was followed by an inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The inspection, however, revealed that the hospital attached to the private medical college was not equipped with an operation theatre and therefore, the NMC had sent show cause notice to the institute demanding why their name should not be removed from the admissions list.
The institute had approached the Bombay high court and on March 4, the HC gave an interim order and allowed the institute to admit students. NMC challenged this order in the SC and last week, SC stayed the Bombay HC order, leaving the future of 100 students in limbo.
Repeated attempts to contact officials from ACPM Dhule went unanswered.
-
Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive
Bihar's total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said. N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.
-
Justice Ajay Tewari’s resignation accepted
The resignation of justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana high court has been accepted. Justice Tewari was the second senior judge of the high court after chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha. He was due to retire on April 6, 2022, but is learnt to have resigned due to personal reasons on March 15. A third-generation lawyer, justice Tewari graduated in law from Panjab University in 1982, before starting his practice.
-
10-year-old boy beaten by criminal lawyer at housing society in Thane
A 10-year-old boy of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area of Thane was badly beaten by a criminal lawyer from the same society. On Tuesday evening, Ayush Gore was playing with his friends when the criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, came inside the Sarovar society and started beating the youngster. Ayush's ear was badly hurt from the assault and he has been admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane.
-
Ambedkar a great national hero, thought about entire society: Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a great national hero who thought about the entire society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the dream of Ambedkar's by serving the people constantly and ensuring that everyone gets equal rights, she said. Smriti Irani was expressing her views at a seminar at the Kashi region BJP office on Ambedkar's birth anniversary (Ambedkar Jayanti).
-
Only 0.01% in 18-45 years jabbed with precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli
Only 49 people have taken the precautionary dose after the paid doses were introduced for the 18-45 years age-group. This is only 0.01% of the targeted 8.32 lakh population in this category. In the 45 to 60 years age group, only 192 have taken the precautionary booster. The vaccination for 12-15 years, which was slow during the initial days, has picked up now with 15,854 first dose given in different schools.
