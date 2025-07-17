Supporters of BJP’s Padalkar, NCP-SP’s Awhad clash in assembly lobby

MUMBAI: Supporters of two legislators, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gopichand Padalkar and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad, on Thursday came to blows in the lobby of the Maharashtra assembly. The two lawmakers have been sniping at each other for the past few days (Screengrab)

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar ordered an investigation into the incident and promised strict action against those responsible.

The two lawmakers have been sniping at each other for the past few days. On Thursday, their supporters clashed after the two legislators had an argument when they came face-toface near the assembly gate over a “minor issue”.

Padalkar has been a loud critic of NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his daughter, MP Supriya Sule, who have also been openly critical of him.

Last week, Awhad led a protest at the Vidhan Bhavan, chanting slogans against the BJP legislator.

The incident was later raised in the assembly.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated he had asked for a report detailing what exactly happened in the lobby. “Appropriate action will be taken against those involved,” he said.

Padalkar said he regretted the incident. “I am really saddened with what occurred here. This is an unfortunate incident...I express my regret and apologise,” he told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “If goons have reached Vidhan Sabha, then state home minister and chief minister should take responsibility for it. This is very unfortunate. Such conduct at the Vidhan Sabha is not appropriate.”