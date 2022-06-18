Survey shows further decline in population of Sarus Cranes in central India
Mumbai: A survey conducted over the past week by district forest officials in Maharashtra’s Gondia and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with local NGO Sustaining Environment and Wildlife Assemblage (SEWA), has noted a worrying decline in the population of Sarus Cranes in central India this year.
From 88 counted during a similar survey last summer, the number in 2022 has declined to 82. “Of these, 34 were found in Gondia, which is the only location in the state where the bird is known to breed.
Last year, there were 38 individuals in the same district. In the adjoining Balaghat district, the number has fallen to 45 individuals, from 48 last year. Only in Bhandara district, a pair of cranes has had a child this year who is now a sub-adult, so the population has gone up by one individual, touching three totally,” said Sawan Bahekar, honorary wildlife warden, Gondia, who has been tracking these birds since 2004.
Bahekar added that the Sarus Crane population in central India has been steadily declining since 2020 when the total population in the region stood at 96 individuals. This is a worrying trend considering that the bird -- the world’s tallest flying avian species -- is endangered. Their conservation status is classified as ‘Vulnerable’ as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species globally.
Pradip Patil, assistant conservator of forests, Gondia district, also expressed worry at the declining numbers of Sarus Cranes. “There is a High Court-appointed committee headed by the district collector which is looking into the matter. There are three probable causes -- electrocution of the birds due to collisions with high-tension wires, poisoning through insecticide use in nearby fields and habitat loss. There is little evidence of the first two, as only one case of electrocution of Sarus Crane has been reported in the last two years. Insecticide poisoning is also speculation, as we have not encountered it on the field. We are working on developing a policy intervention to conserve the species. It is a priority for us,” he said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics