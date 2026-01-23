Surveys for planning crowd control measures at rly stations on the anvil

Mumbai: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) will conduct surveys of suburban railway stations and long-distance train terminuses in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to document existing amenities and footfalls, based on which separate crowd control and management plans will be drawn up for each station. Recommendations to enhance passenger convenience and safety will be formulated based on survey findings (HT Photo)

At least five to seven of the busiest suburban stations – such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Bandra, Kurla and Prabhadevi – will be taken up for survey in the first phase, alongside major stations in other parts of the state like Pune and Nashik, railway sources familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. Reports based on existing data that have been submitted to the railway administration indicate the need for more detailed surveys at some stations, the sources noted.

The surveys will comprise detailed assessments of passenger footfall during peak hours, train arrival and departure timings, platform capacity, staircases, foot overbridges, escalators, lifts, ticket counters, and entry-exit routes, railway officials said. Factors like proximity of stations to commercial centers and business districts will also be taken into consideration, the officials noted.

“Based on all these parameters, separate crowd management plans will be drawn up for each station, so that instead of applying a single model everywhere, solutions can be developed according to local requirements,” an official from Western Railways told HT, requesting not to be identified.

The surveys will cover stations under the Western and Central Railways. They will span around months, and cost around ₹40 lakh per station, the official added.

Recommendations to enhance passenger convenience and safety will be formulated based on survey findings, another senior railway official said. The recommendations will span creation of new holding areas, expanded waiting zones, clear directional signage, digital display boards, improved seating arrangements, and expansion of amenities such as drinking water facilities and toilets, the official noted.

Meanwhile, plans are also afoot to create safe waiting areas at busy stations which can be used during emergencies. Last year, the Western and Central Railways had constructed temporary holding areas in the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Bandra Terminus and CSMT.