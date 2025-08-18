MUMBAI: The sword of Maratha commander Raghuji Raje Bhonsle, bought by the Maharashtra government for ₹47.15 lakh at a London auction a week ago, will return to India on Monday. It will be put on public display in Mumbai for the first time. Sword of Maratha commander Raghuji Bhonsle returns to Mumbai, to be unveiled at exhibition

The 18th-century Firangi sword, once wielded by Raghuji Bhonsle I, will be the showpiece of a week-long exhibition that also explores the legacy of twelve heritage forts of Maharashtra. The exhibition will be held from August 19 to 25 at the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi, between 11AM and 7PM

The sword, bought from England by cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, will receive a grand state welcome at the international airport, where Shelar will formally receive it. After paying homage at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the sword will be carried in a bike rally and later placed on a decorated chariot for its journey to the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will ceremoniously unveil the weapon on Monday evening at the “Sena Saheb Subha Parakram Darshan” programme, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the Archaeology and Museums Directorate and the Kala Academy. Shrimant Mudhoji Raje Bhonsle, descendant of Raghuji Bhonsle, will be present for the occasion.

Born in 1695, Raghuji Bhonsle I was the founder of the Nagpur Bhonsle dynasty and one of the most formidable commanders of the Maratha army during Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s reign. Conferred the title of ‘Senasahib Subha’ for his bravery, Raghuji led campaigns that extended Maratha influence deep into Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and southern India. His Nagpur kingdom, rich in iron and copper, became renowned for its elegant yet formidable weaponry. Raghuji died in 1755, leaving behind a legacy as one of the 18th century’s most daring Maratha leaders.

The sword that went under the hammer in London is a rare example of a Maratha “Firangi” weapon — a straight European blade fitted with a locally crafted hilt. Its gold-inlaid Mulheri hilt bears intricate koftgari work, while the blade spine carries a Devanagari inscription: “Shreemant Raghoji Bhosale Senasahib Subha Firang”. Such inscriptions are extremely rare in Maratha weaponry, making this piece invaluable for historians.

Experts believe the sword may have left India following the Battle of Sitabuldi in 1817, when the Nagpur Bhonsales were defeated by the British East India Company and their treasury plundered. Whether lost in war loot or later given as a tribute, the sword eventually found its way into private collections in Britain before resurfacing at auction this year.