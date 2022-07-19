Taloja traffic police fill potholes, much to motorists’ relief
The Navi Mumbai traffic police have come to the rescue of motorists who were facing nightmarish experience on the Taloja MIDC road leading to Kalyan and Ambernath. The traffic personnel have themselves made arrangements to fill up the heavily-potholed road.
The initiative of Taloja traffic police came after the personnel had, for almost 10 days, guided motorists on the water-logged, sludge-filled, crater-ridden road.
Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector (traffic), Taloja MIDC, explained, “There is a 1,200m stretch on the Taloja MIDC road that motorists use to head to Kalyan and Ambernath. Due to incessant rains here in the past 10 days, the road was water logged, compounded by water flowing in from the hills here. This resulted in huge potholes on the road. In fact, the craters were around 1-1.50 feet deep. This led to several two-wheeler accidents and even the four-wheelers had a hard time as the craters were filled with water, making them invisible.”
Patil claimed that the people were working in unhygienic conditions due to silt on the road. Patil added, “As there was some respite from rain on Sunday, we pooled our resources and arranged for men, material and machinery to fill the potholes and repair the road that was in a very bad shape.”
Shahjehan Chougule, 45, a resident of Taloja and a regular on this road, said, “It was a daily torture driving on the road not knowing when my mini-van would end up in one of the potholes. I have had several near misses. The traffic personnel were doing their best, informing us the areas to avoid but that was easier said than done. It was a pleasant surprise when I took the road this week as the drive was so much smoother.”
Avinash Dadhade, deputy engineer (special planning), MIDC Taloja, said, “The stretch from IGPL Chowk to Nagzari Village Phata has been transferred from MMRDA to us. We have constructed the 8.50km road on it but the 1.20km stretch remains due to land acquisition issues and objections by locals. We are working on the issue.”
-
ED arrests key Soren aide for money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a key political aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others. Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after around eight hours of questioning on Tuesday, officials said. Mishra is a central committee member of the ruling JMM, besides being the assembly representative of CM Soren, who represents Barhait.
-
‘In Bihar’s House of Elders, 63% of members face criminal cases’
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, much like the state Assembly, has a fairly large share of members (MLCs) who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Tuesday. Out of 60 MLCs whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 38 (about 63 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.
-
Jharkhand: Pegasus ‘target’ journo, arrested a day ago, has ‘Maoist links’
A freelance journalist in Jharkhand, who figured on the list of people allegedly targeted by the Pegasus spyware and who was arrested on Sunday, had links with Maoists, police have claimed.
-
Lucknow hospital conducts successful arm replantation surgery
Doctors at Medanta hospital successfully conducted arm replantation surgery on a medical student whose arm almost detached from his body following a road accident. Addressing a press conference, senior consultant in plastic surgery at the hospital, Dr Vaibhav Khanna said the hand had only one nerve connected and hence everything had to be planned quickly. The need for immediate surgery made it complicated, but we could do it, said Dr Khanna.
-
Namaz row in Lucknow mall: 4 seen in viral video arrested
LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested four people who had allegedly offered namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall here in an “unauthorised” manner and efforts were on to trace four more accused in the case. None of the accused were employees of the mall, said officials. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said obstruction of roads by staging protests over unnecessary issues should not be allowed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics