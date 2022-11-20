Tanker runs over 18-yr-old at Chembur, driver arrested

Mumbai: A tanker ran over a teenager in the RCF area at Chembur while he was returning home on Saturday afternoon. The driver was arrested under the charge of causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

The tanker has been seized and kept at the police station, said BS Ghavate, senior police inspector, at RCF police station.

The deceased, Sainath Irkar, 18 – a first-year BSC student – was staying in Kasturba Nagar, Vashinaka, along with his mother, younger brother and sister while his father lives and works as a painter in Oman.

The incident occurred around 1:45 pm when Irkar was returning from his college in Navi Mumbai. He was riding on RC Marg when a tanker was also heading in the same direction. The teenager tried to overtake and lost his balance and fell on the road. He came under the rear tyre of the tanker (registration number - MH04-JU-4772) and suffered severe injuries in his head, said a police officer.

People rushed him to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission.