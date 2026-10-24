‘Target the Mayor’s office at 3pm’: Threat email names Bachchan, Dosanjh, Mumbai schools

MUMBAI: Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office received a cryptic threat email on Friday naming her office, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and several schools in the city as potential targets, which led the police checks that found nothing suspicious.

The email, received at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office at around 11.30am, allegedly threatened to target schools at 1pm and the Mayor’s office at 3pm on Friday. It also named Bachchan’s Jalsa bungalow in Juhu, threatening an attack between October 31 and November 27, police officers said.

The email claimed to have been sent by an outfit calling itself the Khalistan National Army (KNA). Police suspect the name may be linked to the same group or network that has been sending a series of hoax bomb threats and intimidating emails to various establishments and individuals in recent months.

“We received a threat email at the BMC office. Checks have been carried out and nothing suspicious was found,” said DCP Manish Kalwaniya of Zone 1, Mumbai Police.

The threat comes amid heightened attention on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi following an attempted shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, which has brought the name of one of India’s most notorious gangsters back into the headlines. However, police have not indicated any link between the latest email and the Bishnoi gang.

The email has also raised concerns over security ahead of Dosanjh’s scheduled concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on November 27. A police officer said the singer’s India tour performance was among the events that could be of concern in view of the threat.

Dosanjh has faced security-related challenges around concerts in different locations. His Delhi concert had also triggered concerns, with permission initially becoming an issue before Delhi Police officials and the organisers held discussions over the arrangements.

The singer had earlier drawn criticism from the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) after seeking Bachchan’s blessings during an episode of the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Following the episode, security agencies assessed the potential threat to Bachchan, officials said.

SFJ has previously accused Bachchan of allegedly inciting violence against Sikhs following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The outfit has claimed that Bachchan raised the slogan “Khoon ka badla khoon” (blood for blood) during the violence. These allegations have been made by the separatist group.

Police said the necessary checks had been completed following Friday’s email and no suspicious object or activity was found. Further verification of the threat and the identity of those behind it is expected to establish whether the email is part of the series of hoax threats reported in recent months.