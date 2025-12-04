Taxi driver death at Bhaucha Dhakka: Two booked for negligence

MUMBAI: Nearly three weeks after a 63-year-old taxi driver died when his vehicle plunged into the sea off a dilapidated bridge near Bhaucha Dhakka in Mazgaon, the Yellow Gate police have booked two employees of a construction firm responsible for the site for alleged negligence. Mumbai, India. November 14, 2025 - File Photo of Jayprakash Sharma. A 58-year-old taxi driver, Jayprakash Sharma, lost his life when his taxi plunged into the Arabian Sea at Bhaucha Dhakka in South Mumbai. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The accused—project operation head Satyanarayan Maladi and site safety officer Mahesh Shivaji Sawant of Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd—were booked for causing death by negligence, according to an officer from the Yellow Gate police station.

The incident occurred on the night of November 13, when the taxi driver, Jayprakash Sharma, was looking for passengers near Bhaucha Dhakka, one of Mumbai’s oldest fishing harbours. While driving across an old, dilapidated bridge that connects a jetty to Bhaucha Dhakka, his taxi fell into the sea.

“Fishermen in the vicinity who witnessed the incident informed the Yellow Gate police, who in turn alerted the fire brigade,” said a police officer. Sharma was pulled out of the water and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The old bridge was previously used by fishermen to reach their boats. While they now use a new bridge that connects to the jetty, the old, partially demolished bridge lies defunct, but without any warning signs declaring its fragile state and dangerous condition, the officer added.

The Yellow Gate police had initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case. However, an investigation by police inspector Ravindra Mohite revealed that the Mumbai Port Authority had awarded the contract to build a new jetty to Kargwal Constructions in July 2023.

In July this year, Kargwal subcontracted the demolition of the old jetty to RB Dhande Associates. The firm demolished some parts of the jetty and was in the process of demolishing the remaining sections, but allegedly failed to keep any boards or signage to warn people that the bridge was closed. The jetty was also not barricaded, and there were no security guards present at the spot, which led to the accident, police said.

“We have booked project operation head Satyanarayan Maladi and site safety officer Mahesh Shivaji Sawant of Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd for their negligence and carelessness because of which Sharma lost his life,” said the police officer. The accused have been booked under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.