TB Road jams to ease, Mumbra bypass nears completion

NAVI MUMBAI: The heavy traffic jams on the Thane-Belapur (TB) road due to the Mumbra bypass work leading to diversion of traffic to Navi Mumbai, is soon expected to end. Work on the bypass is slated to be completed in a week, providing a huge relief to motorists. Navi Mumbai, India - June 6, 2023:Thane-Belapur heavy traffic jams expected to ease soon as Mumbra by pass work nears completion at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

TB road has been facing major traffic issues especially in the night when the heavy vehicles are permitted to ply from 10 pm. The busy Sion-Panvel highway too has witnessed a surge in traffic.

Since the beginning of the work on Mumbra bypass in April, traffic from Shil Phata has been diverted to Thane-Belapur road via TTC MIDC area. On the other hand, the traffic heading from Kalamboli to Mumbra has been diverted from Kalamboli junction to Sion-Panvel highway.

The Mumbra bypass work has hence affected traffic in Navi Mumbai on both its busiest roads with the motorists facing a harrowing time. The traffic personnel too face a tough time with heavy traffic being permitted on the roads from 10 pm to 6 am, which chokes the roads.

Said Sachin Adsul 52, a resident of Vashi, “It is a nightmare travelling on the road at night. Just last week we were going to the airport to receive our relatives and got stuck on the TB road. By the time we reached, the guests had arrived and were waiting for us.”

He added, “There are several more instances of sheer waste of fuel, time and money. The entire purpose of TB road and the flyovers constructed on it has gone bust. Why does Navi Mumbai have to suffer for work somewhere else and for how long?”

Said Krishna Mhatre 35, who drives from his office in Turbhe MIDC area to his residence in Vikhroli, “I try my best to leave early but it is not always possible. I then spend considerable time on the road waiting for the traffic to move, which only inches ahead after long gaps.”

He lamented, “While there is traffic on the entire road, it gets worse as you approach Airoli since the left turn into the node is narrow and hence there is a bottleneck there, with vehicles trying to squeeze in.”

According to deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakde, “The bypass work was slated to be completed on June 6 but it seems some more work is pending. We have been told that it will be completed in a week.”

Stated Kakde, “The opening of the bypass will provide a huge relief in terms of traffic jams in the city. The resumption of the Mumbra bypass route will ensure division of traffic movement from the city. The Rabale and Mahape regions of Thane Belapur road will immensely benefit.”

Informed Kakde, “Apart from traffic on TB road, traffic on Vashi creek bridge had also increased as motorists sought new routes to escape traffic jams on TB road. We shall see reduction in traffic on the bridge too.”

Stated Kakde, “The diversion of traffic has put immense pressure on road movements and our manpower. Our personnel who are usually already busy diverting and monitoring heavy traffic in the night now have to monitor traffic on TB road also. The pressure naturally affects efficiency.”