Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teen detained for killing 12-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

PTI |
Apr 27, 2025 11:18 AM IST

The girl was found in a severely injured state at the base of a hill late on Friday night and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead

The police have detained a minor boy in connection with the death of a 12-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused teen allegedly lured the girl to an isolated spot at the foot of the hills on the pretext of taking a selfie but driven by anger stemming from a previous quarrel with her, the boy reportedly assaulted her and attacked her with a large stone
According to the police, the accused teen allegedly lured the girl to an isolated spot at the foot of the hills on the pretext of taking a selfie but driven by anger stemming from a previous quarrel with her, the boy reportedly assaulted her and attacked her with a large stone

The girl was found in a severely injured state at the base of a hill late on Friday night and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, senior inspector Abasaheb Patil of the Turbhe police station said.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad: 35-year-old held for killing woman friend at his house

Police registered kidnapping case, launched probe

He said the girl's family had reported her missing from their home in the Shiravane MIDC area earlier in the day, and the police registered a case of kidnapping and launched a probe.

They added section 103(2) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in the first information report following the child's death, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police detained a 17-year-old boy last seen with the victim, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime, he said.

ALSO READ: Six minors stab 28-yr-old to death for social media fame in northeast Delhi

According to the police, the accused teen allegedly lured the girl to an isolated spot at the foot of the hills on the pretext of taking a selfie, but driven by anger stemming from a previous quarrel with her, the boy reportedly assaulted her and attacked her with a large stone.

The boy fled the scene after the attack, the official said, adding that the teen will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Teen detained for killing 12-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On