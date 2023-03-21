MUMBAI: A teenager was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing a minor girl by posting her morphed photo on an escort service website. Teenager arrested for harassing, stalking minor girl

The accused has been identified as Fahad Danish, 19, of Bhiwandi.

According to the Vasai police, the 15-year-old girl had received a message from an Instagram handle error_8080 asking her about the place and other details of a selfie she had posted along with a friend in August 2022.

The message did not specify the identity of the sender, and the girl ignored the message. On getting no response from the secondary school certificate (SSC) girl, the accused started abusing her and demanded her mobile number.

“The girl realised that she was being harassed and did not share any details. When she was about to block the sender, he began threatening her,” a police officer said.

The girl in her statement to the police said that the accused had threatened to make a fake profile of her and post it on the escort services, if she failed to share her mobile number with him.

“I got scared and deleted all the messages sent by the accused and blocked him,” the girl said. A few days later, the girl started getting messages on her phone. When she saw the messages, she realised the accused had created her fake profile.

“The girl saw her profile on an escort service website after which she told her mother about the messages and approached the police station on January 24. We have registered an FIR against the unidentified person for stalking and harassing the minor,” the police said.

After tracing the IP address of the accused, the police arrested Danish. The police are investigating if the accused had harassed more girls and women too.