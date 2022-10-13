Teenager, boyfriend booked for siphoning 12 lakh from girl’s father

HT Correspondenthtmumbai@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai: The police have booked a teenage girl, her 20-year-old boyfriend and his family members, including his mother and other relatives for allegedly siphoning ₹12 lakh from the girl’s father.

The complainant told the police that the boy had befriended his daughter when she was a minor and in the past two years made her transfer the cash from his bank account to him.

According to a statement by the complainant, when he made digital payments from his phone for online shopping, her daughter found out his password.

In August 2022, he found that ₹30,000 was deducted from his bank account but there was no text alert. When he asked the bank, he learnt that ₹90,000 had been deducted from his account. His daughter was transferring the money to his boyfriend’s mother and deleting the alerts received on the phone from the bank. Her father called up the woman and asked her to return the money, but she told him that his daughter was her would-be daughter-in-law.

By April 2022, ₹9 lakh was transferred from the complainant’s bank accounts. They returned ₹1.15 lakh when the complainant said he would go to the police.

In August 2022, the complainant also discovered that ₹3.7 lakh was missing from his cupboard and suspected that his daughter had stolen it. When he confronted his daughter, she told him that she was no longer a minor and would now onwards be living with her boyfriend.

The complainant then gave a written application to the police based on which a case was registered against five people on October 12. “We are investigating the case and recording the statements of the girl and others,” said a police officer.