Tehsildar restrains four Jet aircraft

Mumbai: The tehsildar of Mulund restrained four Jet Airways aircraft parked inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Kiran Pawaskar, president of All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association said, “We had approached many forums such as the labour court, National Company Law Tribunal, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and Mumbai high court for the company to release the gratuity of workers and officers. The dues run over ₹350 crore, which were not paid by the earlier employer, Naresh Goyal. The present owners of the airline have said that they have nothing to do with it. Finally, the tehsildar of Mulund has attached four planes of the airline. Three others are not attached.”

Pawaskar is the spokesperson for Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS), headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde. The airline once boasted of 27,000 employees and closed down in 2019. Subsequently, the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the consortium Jalan Kalrock to run Jet Airways.

Speaking about the development, Nidhi Chaudhari, Mumbai suburban collector, said, “The labour court had passed certain orders about pending dues of Jet Airways. The employees had earlier moved court. We are only implementing the court’s orders. Since Jet Airways does not have any office in Mumbai, we have restrained sale of their aircraft. Either they can pay the employees, or else we auction the planes and recover the money.”

Ashish Chawria, the resolution officer for Jet Airways denied receiving such a notice, while the airline’s CEO designate, Sanjiv Kapoor, did not respond to calls made by this correspondent.