Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh booked for Mira Road hate speech

Mumbai: The police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly making a speech inciting religious violence at Mira Road on February 25. An officer said that in addition to Singh, organiser of the event Naresh Nile has also been named as an accused in the case.

The BJP leader was booked after a petition was filed at the Bombay high court recently by residents seeking registration of an FIR against him for the hate speech, which they felt could cause differences between religious groups.

In the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, communal violence had erupted on January 21 between two religious communities. It allegedly had repercussions all over the country. Against this backdrop, Telangana MLA T Raja held a public meeting at Mira Road on February 25 to address the people of the region. During this rally, which was attended by at least 5,000 people, Raja had allegedly made statements inciting religious sentiments by using an abusive word for a particular community. Despite the filing of a complaint in this regard, no case had been lodged by the police.

Therefore, a petition had been filed in HC. Taking cognisance of the same, the court had ordered the registration of a case. Accordingly, Raja and Naresh Nile were booked under sections 153A (punishment for indulging in vilification or attacks upon the religion of any particular group), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 295A (Whoever intentionally and maliciously outrages the religious feelings, 3 [by words, either spoken or written, or otherwise], insults or attempts to insult the religion or the religious beliefs of that class) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mira Road police station. The police officers said they will call T Raja to record his statement.